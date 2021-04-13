Is blockchain the answer to protecting against counterfeits and medicines shortages?

Globally, one in seven medicines are estimated to be counterfeit, and over the last few years, the development of serialisation in the pharmaceutical space has been pivotal in trying to ensure that every capsule, tablet, strip or vial can be traced throughout the supply chain.

It has aided regulators in identifying and removing drugs that may be counterfeit, harmful, or even stolen, potentially saving many lives. In fact, in February 2016, the European Union’s Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) was introduced to help protect patients from the potential danger posed by falsified medicines. This was achieved by attaching a unique identification code to each medicine and allowed for tracking from the manufacturer to pharmacy.

This article considers: