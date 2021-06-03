Nicole Corteen, Langland, Principal Medical Writer

Why the interest in healthcare communications?

Like many writers who have made the transition from academia into healthcare communications, a love of science coupled with a love of writing is what led to my initial interest in healthcare communications. But I soon realised that the way we communicate around a therapy area or new data can have a huge impact on patients’ lives – this is what gets me out of bed in the morning! Over the past 18 months, the pandemic has really highlighted the importance of good healthcare communication and its ability to be a force for positive change.

What do you enjoy most about your current role?

It’s impossible to pick just one thing! There is so much to enjoy: from learning about new disease areas and diving deep into the data, to having ringside seats as practice-changing data is released at congresses, as well as working as a team to create something that will make a real difference to patients’ lives. But the most rewarding part of my role as a principal medical writer is being able to develop the next generation of writers – seeing them flourish into amazing content creators who can take the most complex science and turn it into a memorable story with the power to improve patients’ lives.

What’s your most significant success so far?

Working alongside the other senior editorial team members to build an exceptional team of writers has been one of my biggest successes so far. We are known for our quality, creativity and our ability to ‘get’ the data, and that is due to the extremely talented writing team we have here at Langland. I’ve had the benefit of excellent mentorship in my career and know how important that is as a new writer learning your craft; at Langland, we pride ourselves on providing a nurturing environment, but one that encourages you to challenge the status quo and think outside the box.

What are your professional hopes for the future?

I look forward to further growing our team of talented writers and seeing them go from strength to strength – and hope, before too long, that all of our new writers will experience the adrenaline rush that is an on-site event