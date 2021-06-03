Robyn Wagner, Havas Lynx, Group Account Director

What drives your passion for your role?

I love the fact that no two days are the same, and I get to work with the most amazing people every day. Whether that’s talking to patients about their biggest challenges, talking to physicians to understand their perspectives, or working with the creative and strategy teams to ideate innovative solutions to improve patient’s quality of life – it’s fantastic to learn from others. The saying ‘every day is a school day’ couldn’t be more true in this industry. I also love working with clients who share our vision and work with us as true partners. It’s a great feeling at the end of a project when you are able to see the positive impact you have made to your clients’ work through dedication and determination.

Which career successes are you most proud of?

We recently worked on a patient support campaign for atopic dermatitis (AD). As an AD sufferer myself, I felt real pride working on this, knowing I might be able to help someone re-engage with their physician and access better care. We shared the material with an AD patient over a video call, and she got so emotional because she felt we had really listened to her and were bringing something valuable to the space. Knowing the impact we had collectively made to her life and to others was a huge career highlight.

What do you hope to achieve at Havas Lynx Group?

I joined Havas Lynx Group as a graduate, and I have loved the training, support, and opportunities that have been given to me throughout my time at the company. It’s been brilliant to be part of the growing team, and to see the achievements we’ve collectively made over the past few years. Havas Lynx Group believe that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, which has helped me get to where I am today. I hope to support and empower the new graduates coming in to do great work and dive head first into every opportunity.

What is your vision for the future of healthcare communications?

The pandemic has been incredibly tough for everyone, but what it has forced is a move towards more digital communication for both physicians and patients alike. I believe the industry still has a long way to go to make access to better care easier for patients, and improve knowledge sharing for physicians, but I’m excited to push harder to achieve more in this area, leveraging new technologies, and ‘the new normal’ to help facilitate this. The pandemic has also put the spotlight on healthcare systems and the pharma industry as a whole. Pre 2020, there were some negative perceptions of the industry in the public eye, but with the speed of response to the virus with the incredible vaccination programme, now is the time to make healthcare brands household names and shift the perceptions positively.