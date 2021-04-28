Drug development triumphs amidst a challenging 2020

Despite the need to pivot to development of much-needed SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and treatments, biopharma companies successfully continued developing drugs and biologics that fill treatment gaps for tens of millions of patients worldwide. Some have the potential to reach blockbuster status (annual sales >$1 billion within five years), marking them as drugs to watch, including therapies for Alzheimer’s disease, psoriasis, prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids and congestive heart failure.

Every year since 2013, Clarivate has identified the treatments that are likely to reach blockbuster status based on analysis of its life sciences solutions and integrated data sets that span the R&D and commercialisation life cycle. Only drugs in Phase II or III trials, at pre-registration or registration stage, or already launched in early 2021, including already approved drugs launched for a new indication that could be particularly impactful on the industry are considered. A global team of analysts, spanning a plethora of therapeutic areas evaluated each drug based on factors such as expected approval or launch dates, competitive landscape, regulatory status, trial results, market dynamics and other factors.

So which drugs made it onto the list for 2021? Included are a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, a humanised monoclonal IgG1 antibody and a recombinant chimeric human IgG1 mAb targeting beta-amyloid.