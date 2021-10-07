Kathleen O’Brien looks at how to bring worldwide adverse event (AE) reporting under control – and why it matters
Pharmacovigilance has never been a bigger undertaking than it is today. During the COVID-19 pandemic, workloads have soared and despite self-isolation and social distancing, those already vulnerable have become more so. Patients who are taking drugs long-term due to pre-existing conditions tend to be at higher risk for COVID-19 meaning that some risk factors have multiplied and clinicians have had to be extra vigilant.
So what’s the best approach to centralising and streamlining AE reporting, with a view to staying ahead of regulatory deadlines and maximising the strategic insights from incoming safety signals?
In this article, Kathleen O'Brien explores some practical steps that companies can take.