Since March 2020, with the outbreak of COVID-19, the NHS has faced the biggest challenge in its 73-year history. Not only has it had to deal with the pandemic itself: handling a sudden shortage of PPE, staff, beds and equipment; assembling a testing and tracing regime; and delivering a complex national vaccine roll out.

But now the NHS faces an unprecedented backlog of urgent non- COVID work, a mountain of routine care and check-ups to eventually catch up with. The healthcare industry in general has been slow to adopt digital technology, but it can bring efficiency, time savings and cost reductions, all very much needed in the healthcare sector in the years ahead. Health-tech suppliers have shown themselves keen to step forward and help the industry through the crisis, but what is the scenario for investors?

As the global healthcare industry has seen unprecedented challenges, from limited resources to diverted spending and a shut- down of virtually all non-essential care, we’re seeing developments in how the sector is functioning from a broader perspective.

These challenges have been a catalyst for health-tech developments. In response to the pandemic the healthcare system rapidly implemented new tools, many technology-based, to allow healthcare to be delivered when physical contact is not possible. The approach to using digital tools in healthcare provision is undergoing a substantial and rapid shift. Many of the technologies adopted during the first phase of the pandemic were already well established but not widely implemented; the maturity of the technology enabled the provision of healthcare through remote consultation to be much more prevalent much more quickly.

What is health-tech?

Health-tech covers a variety of hardware, software and services with applications ranging from clinical administration, education and communication, through to general wellness and disease prevention, patient diagnosis and treatment, all within the context of providing human care services.

Global buyers of health-tech include hospital groups, pharmacies, local/national government, educational institutions, companies and private individuals.

This is a huge global market, even prior to the healthcare spending focus precipitated by the pandemic. The primary value proposition offered by digital health technologies is cost reduction. Healthcare is expensive; clinical staff are expensive to train and employ. Equipment and pharmaceuticals are likewise limited. The application of technology can reduce cost and increase efficiency; patient care at home is far less expensive than in the ward.