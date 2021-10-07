The COVID-19 pandemic and related social distancing orders affected large-scale changes in treatment-seeking behaviour in healthcare such as in-person doctor visits and prescription pickups. These changes will bring to the forefront new factors for researchers to consider when conducting real-world studies.

Health researchers leverage real-world data (RWD) from healthcare interactions such as electronic health records, patient surveys, medical claims, prescription refill activity and elective surgery participation to understand population characteristics, as well as the effects and use of interventions on clinical and economic outcomes.

As researchers reflect upon the impact of COVID-19 on RWD, they will need to evaluate pre-pandemic processes to determine if they are still fit for purpose when studying pandemic- era data and make the necessary changes. Moving forward, the pandemic-spurred pattern changes in healthcare will be a crucial consideration when researchers are drawing conclusions based on RWD.

Key factors impacting RWD from the COVID-19 pandemic era

As the COVID-19 pandemic became the catalyst for social distancing orders, in-person doctor visits trended downwards, and the gravitation to virtual telehealth shifted how individuals and hospital facilities addressed their care options.

Individuals may have refilled prescriptions less frequently. Patients and hospitals delayed or cancelled elective surgeries and annual appointments due to the implications from the pandemic. Many who live in rural areas experienced reduced access or loss of medical care due to lay- offs. These shifts in treatment-seeking and treatment-availability have had an impact on RWD which needs to be considered when observing population health trends and drawing conclusions in the future of real-world studies.

The impact of telehealth diagnosis versus in-person visits diagnosis

Telehealth adoption grew during the pandemic as it became an alternative for many providers to continue patient visits, as in- person visits were notably lower (by roughly 20% to 43%). However, there are differences in telehealth compared to in-person visits, which researchers need to consider. For instance, the desire of some individuals to adhere to routine in-person visits may have prevented them from seeking treatment when only telehealth was available.

There may be differences in treatment and diagnosis for patients who use telehealth given the lack of tools and technology to assess them in person. The hesitancy from some patients and providers to start a new therapy without receiving in-person diagnostics, vitals and labs could have impacted a patient receiving a new treatment and diagnosis versus continuing existing treatment plans overall.