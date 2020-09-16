How does it work?

Free to enter, the prestigious PharmaTimes Marketer of the Year competition is open to marketers in the pharmaceutical industry who are currently promoting, or who are from a company which currently promotes Prescription Only Medicine (POM).

Please note: the competition is based around the UK market, so all entrants should have a comprehensive knowledge of the NHS.

March - October

Where nominations have been made, the PharmaTimes Team will contact the individuals and teams concerned to confirm they would like to enter.

October

Entries are screened by the executive steering group and finalists are confirmed.

November

The finalists attend the Finals, where they take part in category-specific case-study challenges developed by an independent expert panel.

The Singles Finals Day and the Team Finals Day will both take place in November, all finals will be held virtually

The judging panel, formed of senior marketing and industry leaders, assesses the core capabilities of finalists.

December

The awards ceremony will be streamed live on 8th December.

All finalists receive qualitative and quantitative judges’ feedback after the awards ceremony, including a competency score-sheet benchmarking their performance against their peers.