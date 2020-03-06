NHS England has announced a new mental health roll-out across the country, as another step in its Long Term Plan.

£200 million of funding is set to strengthen pre existing teams, and help to “transform urgent and emergency mental health care through a network of services over the next two years.”

The move will see every NHS crisis team move to a 24/7 basis, as currently just under half of them operate at all hours, a move which will make access to care much easier for people in need of urgent mental health support.

The organisation says that another £140 million will then be used to bolster these services further from 2021 onwards.

“The NHS is delivering on its pledge to improve mental health support, with every local health service now signed up to providing a round-the-clock community mental health crisis service by 2021” commented Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive.

“This means people will be able to self-refer in the same way they can for urgent physical health care. And it will also help relieve pressure on other emergency services including A&Es, the police and ambulances.”

The teams include mental health professionals, nurses, social workers, pharmacists and support workers, working to provide care at home for people experiencing a mental health crisis who might otherwise be hospitalised for example due to psychosis, self-harm or suicidal feelings.

Claire Murdoch, national mental health director at the NHS, added: “This investment in life changing services will also pave the way for the flagship long-term plan ambition to make NHS 111 the single universal point of access for urgent mental health care by 2024.”