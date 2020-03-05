The 2020 International Clinical Researcher of the Year competition has been postponed until the end of September/beginning of October.

As this is a truly International competition, with entrants from over 35 countries worldwide for 2020, the difficult decision to postpone the event has been made due to concerns over the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The health and safety of event finalists is PharmaTimes' main priority. As such, the competition will now be held later in the year, to ensure that the hard work of the entrants who traversed Stage 1 and Stage 2 will still have the opportunity to compete.

The finals days will now move to Wednesday September 30 and Thursday October 1 (venue to be confirmed), while the gala dinner and awards ceremony will take place Friday October 2, at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel.

The finals days and awards ceremony have been scheduled for consecutive days to minimise the amount of traveling necessary for our finalists to compete and attend the awards.

PharmaTimes remains confident that the 2020 competition will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors and prove to be another spectacular and grand event.