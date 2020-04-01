The long-standing competition is now open for entry to pharma marketers in a variety of roles and experience levels.

Last year’s competition once again had an increase in entry numbers over the previous year, highlighting the interest and growth that continues as we enter the 27th year of the event.

PharmaTimes and the executive steering group (ESG) have been hard at work over the past few months working on the new challenges and dynamics of the competition, ensuring 2020 remains true to the competition’s values, yet being fresh and more engaging than ever before.

There have been various changes to the category line-up for 2020, most notably the re-inclusion of the Aspiring Business Unit Director of the Year for those more experienced within marketing and are looking to take the next step up.

This category will be re-introduced alongside the Aspiring Marketer, New Marketer, and Marketer of the Year, as well as the Market Access Lead of the Year. There is also the option for a team of marketers to enter via the hard-fought Commercial Cross-Functional Team of the Year.

The competition has been designed with a nurturing approach which allows entrants to be evaluated by industry experts via detailed feedback reports, with the intention of developing and strengthening candidates’ skillsets.

Victoria Black of AbbVie and winner of the 2019 Marketer of the Year category highlighted how effective the feedback from the judges has been, she said,

“The feedback you get as part of the process allows you to work on your development and identify the gaps you need to work on going forward in your career.”

If you wish to learn more about how the competition works, for greater details of the categories, or to get your entry secured early, then head over to the website to get started www.pharmatimes.com/MOY