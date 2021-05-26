The 2021 Communications Awards have expanded to include two brand new medical affairs categories.

In a first for the competition, two medical affairs categories have been added to the roster to allow those working within this field, an avenue to compete.

For individuals looking to try their hand at the new and exciting challenges, there is the Medical Affairs Communications Manager of the Year, with scope for a team to come together and compete in the Medical Affairs Communications Team of the Year.

PharmaTimes are reaching out for Medical Affairs Communicators working within agency or Pharma/Biotech to come forward either as an induvial or as a team and claim the accolade of being the first-ever winners.

The aim of these new challenges is to recognise excellence in communications, allowing individuals and teams to demonstrate their competencies and skills in strategic and implementation planning and leadership.

The 2021 competition shall continue the successes of last year and offer an entirely virtual finals day experience to ensure that no one must miss out due to travel times and busy schedules.

PharmaTimes hopes to bring a return to the gala dinner & awards ceremonies of previous years and offer a fantastic evening of celebration for all of the finalists and guests. The 2021 awards ceremony will take place at The Chelsea Harbour on the 18th of November and will coincide with the results of the Marketer of the Year and Sales Awards.

The stage is set for Medical Affairs Communicators to show off their skills and enter the hall of fame as the first-ever winners of these brand-new categories.

Confirming an entry just requires completion of an entry form so don’t delay – confirm yours today.