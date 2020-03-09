The NHS has revealed that there are 3000 less stillbirths than 10 years ago, thanks to the Long Term Plan and ongoing action to make services safer.

The organisation has seen a reduction of the stillbirth rate by more than a fifth (21%) between 2010 and 2018, meaning that even without further improvements, the combined number of additional babies born including 2019 is likely to exceed 3,500.

The extra lives saved between 2010 and 2018 means that the NHS met its own ambitious 20% target two years ahead of the 2020 deadline.

Speaking at the inaugural Chief Midwifery Officer’s Summit in Manchester today, professor Dunkley-Bent will say that this puts the NHS in a strong position to meet the next milestone of a 50% reduction by 2025.

The NHS has made “great strides to implement better births over the last decade, and particularly in the four years since that report was published” commented professor Dunkley-Bent.

“As we work to deliver our Long Term Plan and accelerate improvements in care for expectant women, this progress provides encouragement that we can meet our ambition to make England the best place in the world to give birth, and to save thousands more lives. And that’s why there is no room for complacency.”

Further to the good news, the latest Care Quality Commission survey showed that more than seven in eight (88%) of women feel they are given appropriate advice and support at the start of their labour, and more than five in six (84%) feel staff took them seriously if they raised a concern during labour or birth both showing consistent improvement since 2013.

As part of the NHS Long Term Plan, 44 Local Maternity Systems across the country are bringing together local health organisations, clinicians and families to make sure maternity services meet the needs of their communities, and therefore deliver continued improvements in outcomes.