The 2021 Marketer of the Year competition has an avenue for all job roles and experience levels within pharma marketing.

This industry-renowned competition prides itself on creating development and recognition opportunities for all the fantastic pharma marketers working within the industry today – with the 2021 event looking to further emphasise this trait.

No matter what experience level or area of expertise, there is a category to appeal to every marketer. For those who are seeking to make the move into marketing, and for those who are new to the role (0-3 years), the Aspiring and New Marketer of the Year are available. These have both been designed to offer the perfect kickstart to a career in marketing.

For those who have more experience in pharma marketing (4 years +) the Marketer of the Year category is on hand to offer the perfect opportunity for reflection and development of key skills. Every candidate across all the categories receives an invaluable in-depth feedback report to ensure optimum career growth.

There is also the Market Access Lead of the Year category for those working within this field, with scope for those looking to take the step up into a more senior role in the Aspiring Business Unit Director of the Year.

Finally, a team of marketers can come together and compete in the coveted Commercial Cross-Functional Team of the Year, enticing great teamwork, presentational, and innovative skills.

Click here for more information on all the categories.

Entering into the 2021 competition is quick, easy, and just requires completion of an entry form. Enter the ranks, join your peers, and confirm your spot.