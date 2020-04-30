As of this morning – Thursday April 30 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 165,221 with 26,097 deaths.

Abbott has announced the immediate availability of its lab-based antibody test for COVID-19 after it was granted a CE Mark.

The test will identify if a person has had the novel COVID-19, and will further understanding of the virus including how long antibodies stay in the body and if they provide immunity.

According to Abbott, it has demonstrated specificity and sensitivity of greater than 99% 14 days or more after symptoms started.

The test adds to Abbott's existing COVID-19 tests in the UK that are already being used on its m2000 molecular laboratory system, which is already in use across NHS laboratories.

"We are proud to be able to provide our antibody tests immediately as they will help understand who has had the virus, leading to greater confidence as we get back to living life,” commented Mike Clayton, managing director Northern Europe diagnostics, Abbott.

“We are collaborating with the NHS, Public Health bodies and private laboratories across the UK to enable this test to be used here.”

