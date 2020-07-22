AbbVie's Rinvoq (upadacitinib) monotherapy has hit both primary and secondary targets in the Measure Up 2 trial, the second Phase III study in individuals with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The co-primary endpoints were at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI 75) from baseline and a validated Investigator's Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) score of 0/1 (clear or almost clear) at week 16.

A significantly larger proportion of patients receiving either dose of the drug showed improvement in skin clearance and reduction in itch compared to placebo at week 16: 60% and 73% receiving Rinvoq 15mg/30mg achieved EASI 75, respectively, versus 13% in the placebo group; and 39% and 52% achieved vIGA-AD 0/1, respectively, vs 5%.

"We are encouraged by these results that reaffirm the data from Measure Up 1 and underscore the potential impact Rinvoq could have for individuals struggling to control their atopic dermatitis," said Michael Severino, vice chairman and president, AbbVie.

"We are committed to delivering on the needs of people living with atopic dermatitis, many of whom continue to endure relentless itch and skin symptoms that can interfere with daily activities."

Also of note, at week 16, 42%/60% of patients on upadacitinib 15mg/30 mg experienced clinically meaningful reductions in itch, versus 9% of patients receiving placebo.

"Atopic dermatitis is more than a rash or itchy skin. Many people living with moderate to severe forms continue to suffer from significant physical and emotional burden of the disease," said Alan Irvine, professor of dermatology, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland and lead study investigator of Measure Up 2. "These data support our continued efforts to provide additional options for those living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis."

AbbVie also stressed that no new safety risks were observed compared to the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis receiving Rinvoq.

Rinvoq is an oral, once-daily, selective and reversible JAK inhibitor approved in Europe to treat moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.