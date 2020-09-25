Accord Healthcare has launched Zercepac (trastuzumab), a biosimilar of Roche’s Herceptin, in the UK after winning approval from the European Commission in July.

The biosimilar is indicated for use as a treatment of certain patients with HER2-positive early and metastatic breast cancer, as well as previously untreated HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer.

The European Commission approval of Zercepac was based on a number of clinical studies including comparative quality studies, preclinical and clinical studies. The results confirmed the biosimilarity between the products, demonstrating comparable efficacy and safety to Herceptin.

“We are proud to launch Zercepac in the UK and offer healthcare professionals an additional option of this vital oncology medicine,” said Anup Sidhu, speciality brands director at Accord.

“This is the launch of our first monoclonal antibody, reinforcing our commitment to ensuring improved patient access whilst also helping to alleviate some of the pressures on overstretched health systems,” he added.

Zercepac is the fourth biosimilar to be launched in Europe by Accord, among a 30-strong portfolio of oncology treatments.