Aetion and Cegedim Health Data have expanded their collaboration with a new three-year partnership focused on facilitating access to Cegedim’s anonymised real-world data through Aetion’s evidence platform.

Currently, Cegedim’s database covers the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium and Romania with further plans to include data from Germany.

In 2020, the two partners announced an initial collaboration to integrate Cegedim’s ‘THIN’ European real-world data into Aetion’s evidence platform (AEP).

AEP can be used to analyse real-world date, including claims, electronic health records, registries and clinical trial data to produce ‘scientifically-validated’ real world evidence (RWE) on the safety, effectiveness and value of medical interventions.

Following the first year of their partnership, Aetion and Cegedim will further collaborate to enable cleints to monitor the utilisation, safety and effectiveness of medicines at scale across Europe.

"The Aetion-Cegedim Health Data partnership advances access to pan-European data sources for real-world evidence research and enables us to help our customers navigate data privacy regulations and the heterogeneity of data across countries," said Carolyn Magill, chief executive officer of Aetion.

"Combining Cegedim Health Data's THIN database with the AEP is critical as manufacturers, regulators, and HTAs work to assess the utilisation, safety, and effectiveness of interventions, as well as the long-term impact of COVID-19,” she added.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the relevance of real-world patient data and has changed health sector attitudes on the importance of recent, regularly updated data to help monitor patient symptom trends, as well as the safety and efficacy of new treatments for the benefit of public health,” commented Gilles Paubert, global head of Cegedim Health Data.