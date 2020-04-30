Belfast, UK-based Almac Discovery has formed a research collaboration with MSD focusing on the generation of inhibitors against deubiquitinase (DUB) targets for the treatment of a range of neurodegenerative and other diseases.

The company uses its unique, fully comprehensive assay and drug finding platform Ubi-Plex to identify and develop novel inhibitors against a large number of DUBs, which play a role in regulating multiple cell-cycle and DNA repair checkpoints, in addition to cytokine-signaling and apoptosis pathways, and so defects in their function could contribute to several disease states.

Almac and MSD will initially work together in a two-year joint research programme which aims to identify and progress novel, potent and selective small molecule inhibitors against DUBs.

Under the terms of the deal, MSD is responsible for conducting lead optimisation, preclinical and clinical development and commercialisation of any candidates emerging from the research.

Almac Discovery will receive an upfront licence fee and research funding from MSD, the financial details of which were not revealed, and is also eligible for payments based on the achievement of predetermined research, development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on potential commercial sales of products resulting from the collaboration.