Tech giant Amazon has made a foray into the healthcare sector with the launch of its own online pharmacy service in the US.

Amazon Pharmacy will allow customers to order commonly used medications, including both generic and prescription medications.

The online pharmacy will allow customers to manage prescriptions, with Amazon Prime members able to receive two-day deliveries on orders for medications.

Doctors can send prescriptions directly to Amazon’s pharmacy services, or patients can request to transfer from their current pharmacy.

In addition, Amazon’s pharmacy service will enable customers to compare prices of drugs, adding in a statement that this service will allow users to save up to 80% off generic medications and 40% off brand name medications when paying without health insurance.

“We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first – bringing Amazon’s customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing,” said TJ Parker, vice president, Amazon Pharmacy.

“We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so anyone who needs a prescription can understand their options, place their order for the lowest available price, and have their medication delivered quickly,” he added.