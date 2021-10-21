Antengene, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is to enter into a Research Collaboration and License Option Agreement with LegoChem Biosciences (LCB), for new antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

The two parties will jointly generate and evaluate ADC candidates using Antengene’s antibodies and LCB’s cutting edge ADC technology platform. Atengene will additionally have an exclusive option to licence global rights for the development and commercialisation of the resulting ADC candidates.

Dr Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene stated: “It is our pleasure to collaborate with LCB, a company with an industry-leading ADC technology platform.”

Dr Yong-Zu Kim, CEO and President of LCB added: “LCB and Antengene will team up to accelerate the development of new therapies that combine Antengene’s expertise in oncology with LCB’s clinically validated ADC technology platform.”

Dr Mei further commented, “Utilising LCB’s next-generation ADC platform, we aim to accelerate the discovery and development of innovative ADC candidates, furthering our vision of treating patients beyond borders worldwide.”

Antengene is a research and development driven company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. They are dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercialising global first-in-class therapeutics in haematology and oncology, and are committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs.

LegoChem Biosciences is focused on the development of next-generation novel therapeutics. Since its founding in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and development of ADCs, antibiotics, anti-fibrotic, and anticancer therapeutics based on proprietary platform technologies.