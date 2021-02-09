Antibiotic Research UK (ANTRUK) has urged the UK government to provide clarity on whether people receiving antibiotics can also receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The charity, which provides support to people with antibiotic-resistant infections, has said it is clear that better patient advice regarding COVID-19 vaccination is needed.

“We are looking to the UK health authorities to provide clear advice to patients who are on antibiotics as to whether they can be given a COVID-19 vaccine or not,” said Colin Garner, chief executive of ANTRUK.

“We are being approached by many patients every day asking this question and we would like to provide them with official guidance on this issue," he added.

In a statement, the charity added that it has anecdotal evidence that people are being refused COVID-19 vaccination due to the fact that they are currently taking antibiotics.

To address the lack of information, ANTRUK is calling for the government to publicly clarify the issue by publishing official guidance on the use of antibiotics and COVID-19 vaccination.

“Antibiotics are not a contraindication to COVID-19 vaccination per se. As with other vaccines, however, administration of COVID-19 vaccine should be postponed in individuals suffering from an acute severe febrile illness,” confirmed the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

“However, the presence of a minor infection, such as a cold, and/or low-grade fever, should not delay vaccination,” it added.