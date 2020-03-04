Researchers have created a mobile phone application, dubbed “QUiPP v2”, that allows doctors to quickly calculate a woman’s individual risk of preterm birth and identify women who need special treatments.

The app, which uses a complicated algorithm to produce a simple percentage risk score, takes in to account information on the woman such as previous preterm birth, late miscarriage and symptoms, along with clinical test results that help to predict the outcome.

Some women are more likely to have their babies early, and some have symptoms of labour too early in pregnancy. If identified, these women can be given extra monitoring or special treatments that aim to prevent early delivery, as well as ensuring the child has the best chance of surviving without long-term problems.

“We are delighted to be able to share the findings of our work which shows that the QUiPP app is very reliable in predicting preterm birth in women at risk,” commented lead author Dr Jenny Carter, senior research midwife in department of women & children’s health at King’s College London.

She continued, “This should mean that women who need treatments are offered them appropriately, and also that doctors and women can be reassured when these treatments are not needed, which reduces the possibility of negative effects and unnecessary costs for the NHS.”

When babies are born early, before 37 weeks of pregnancy, they are more likely to die, or have physical, developmental and emotional problems. This can result in an emotional and financial burden for families and substantial cost for the NHS and care services.

The team of researchers, supported by the NIHR Guy's & St Thomas' Biomedical Research Centre, evaluated whether QUiPP improves appropriate targeting of care, with results expected next year.