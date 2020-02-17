Actors has announced a new partnership with Molecule, in order to tackle the ongoing innovation crisis faced by drug discovery and development across both industry and academia.

The company says that through its fully automated drug discovery platform, Arctoris enables researchers and biotechnological entrepreneurs to design and remotely execute advanced cell-based, molecular biology and biochemical assays. Which, together with Molecule’s distributed IP ownership platform, means they can take “critical strides” towards making drug discovery and development faster, cheaper, less risk-prone, and more viable at all levels.

The partnership comes as the pharmaceutical industry faces a wide variety of challenges, with one of the most pressing being the ongoing innovation crisis. Drug discovery rates are declining, the price of bringing a drug to market is increasing, and return on investment (ROI) on R&D is expected to hit 0% in the next few years.

"Drug discovery researchers worldwide face enormous challenges posed by a widespread lack of reproducibility and the limited availability of standardised, structured, high quality data. By partnering with Molecule, we intend to make drug discovery and development more democratic, collaborative, and efficient in the interest of bringing higher-quality therapeutics to patients faster through the combination of robotics, AI and a distributed research platform,” said Martin-Immanuel Bittner, co-founder and chief executive officer of Arctoris.

The new joint venture aims to combine the companies’ technologies to create a modular pipeline for distributed therapeutics development in the longevity space and adjacent fields – a pipeline in which they say they will involve universities, patient advocacy groups, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, as well as investors.