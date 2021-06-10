Astellas’ oral treatment Xtandi has received approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for the treatment of metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

The positive decision is supported by data from the Phase III ARCHES trial, which showed Xtandi (enzalutamide) plus standard androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) reduced the risk of metastatic progression or death by 61% compared to placebo plus ADT in mHSCPC patients.

Prior to the NICE approval, the NHS provided interim special access to Xtandi during the pandemic as a ‘COVID-friendly’ oncology treatment.

Xtandi will now become widely available for mHSPC, an advanced form of prostate cancer where the cancer has progressed outside the prostate gland.

According to the National Prostate Cancer Audit 2020, up to 13% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer presented with metastases in the UK between April 2018 and March 2019 – men with metastatic prostate cancer typically have a 30% overall five-year survival rate.

“Every 45 minutes one man dies from prostate cancer in the UK, resulting in more than 11,500 deaths a year. The prevalence of advanced prostate cancer in the UK underlines the need for additional treatment options so that they can be tailored to suit individual patients” said Tim Patel, medical director, Astellas UK & Ireland.

“The NICE recommendation of enzalutamide promises another option to men with mHSPC, who face a poor prognosis, with hopes of providing them with another effective treatment choice,” he added.