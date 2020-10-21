A new fund aiming to support the development and adoption of technology for people with asthma has been created by Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation alongside the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSCR).

The Asthma Technology Fund will aim to support innovative and life-changing technology for the 5.4 million people affected by asthma in the UK. According to Asthma UK, asthma results in around 70,000 hospital admissions and 1,100 deaths every year.

In 2016, Asthma UK’s Connected Asthma report highlighted the possible benefits of a number of technologies for the condition, including the smart inhalers, health apps and remote monitoring to reduce asthma attacks and reduce symptoms.

“Managing multiple asthma triggers and day-to-day changes in asthma symptoms is extremely challenging, but getting it right has the potential to prevent two thirds of asthma deaths,” said Samantha Walker, director of research and innovation at Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Partnership.

“We believe technology could play a vital role in this and are excited to see the novel solutions to preventing asthma attacks and improving the lives of people with asthma that are created as a result of this funding,” she added.

The newly created fund will help to support the development and adoption of scalable and effective technology options for individuals living with asthma, all the way through the concept stage through to scaling-up within the NHS.

“New and emerging technologies, such as smart inhalers that link to personal devices, have the potential to revolutionise the way we diagnose, manage and treat asthma,” said Kedar Pandya, director for Cross-Council Programmes, EPSRC.

“The Asthma Technology Fund announced today aims to attract ambitious proposals in order to realise this potential and improve the lives of people with asthma,” added Pandya.