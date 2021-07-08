AstraZeneca and Amgen’s asthma treatment tezepelumab has been granted a priority review from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), following acceptance of the biologics license application (BLA) of the drug.

The BLA acceptance is based on results from the PATHFINDER clinical programme, including results from the Phase III NAVIGATOR trial.

In the NAVIGATOR trial, tezepelumab added to standard of care (SoC) resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the annualised asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) over 52 weeks in the overall patient population compared to placebo plus SoC.

In a subgroup of patients with baseline eosinophil counts of less than 300 cells per microlite, the trial also met the primary endpoint – Tezepelumab demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in AAER.

Also, similar reductions in AAER were observed in the subgroup of patients with baseline eosinophil counts of less than 150 cells per microlite.

“This decision brings us a step closer to delivering a much-needed, first-in-class medicine for asthma patients, many of whom remain uncontrolled and at risk of asthma attacks despite the availability of inhaled and biologic medicines,” said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AZ.

“Tezepelumab has demonstrated reductions in exacerbations irrespective of blood eosinophil counts, allergy status and fractional exhaled nitric oxide, and has the potential to transform treatment for a broad population of severe asthma patients,” he added.

Tezepelumab is designed to block the action of thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), an epithelial cytokine that is believed to play a key role across the spectrum of asthma inflammation.

The prescription drug user fee act date (PDUFA) – the targeted action date for an FDA decision – for tezepelumab is due in the first quarter of 2022.