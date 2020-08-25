AstraZeneca has dosed the first participants in a Phase I trial of AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) being developed for prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

The trial, called NCT04507256, will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of combination in up to 48 healthy participants in the UK aged 18 to 55 years.

If well-tolerated with a favourable safety profile, AZD7442 will then be progressed into larger late-stage Phase II and Phase III trials to evaluate its efficacy as a potential preventative and treatment approach against COVID-19.

“This trial is an important milestone in the development of our monoclonal antibody combination to prevent or treat COVID-19,” said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D.

“This combination of antibodies, coupled to our proprietary half-life extension technology, has the potential to improve both the effectiveness and durability of use in addition to reducing the likelihood of viral resistance.”

The Phase I is funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), part of the US Department of Defense, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the US Department of Health and Human Services.