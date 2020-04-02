AstraZeneca has completed its deal to sublicense global rights to Movantik (naloxegol), (excluding Europe, Canada and Israel) to RedHill Biopharma.

In 2015, AZ entered into a co-commercialisation agreement with Daiichi Sankyo for the drug in the US, which has now been transferred to RedHill, for $52.5 million.

AZ, which will continue to manufacture and supply Movantik to RedHill druing the transition period, also stands to receive a further non-contingent payment of $15 million in 2021.

In 2019, Movantik generated sales of $96 million in the US, where it is marketed for the treatment of OIC (opioid-induced constipation) in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

In 2016, AZ divested EU rights to the once-daily oral peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist to ProStrakan Group (now KKI) and the rights in Canada and Israel to Knight Therapeutics.