AstraZeneca has linked with RenalytixAI to develop and launch precision medicine strategies for cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.

In the first stage in the partnership, the companies will use KidneyIntelX, an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic platform, to look at further improving outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and its complications, in coordination with the Mount Sinai Health System.

The goal of this is to help boost guideline-based standard-of-care for optimal utilisation of existing and novel therapeutics using the KidneyIntelX testing platform and proprietary care management software.

The first stage will assess the impact of AI-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions to optimise use of therapeutics in CKD under current standard of care protocols.

Based on study outcomes, a multi-centre, randomised controlled trial will be initiated to evaluate uptake and adherence to new potassium-binding agents in patients with CKD and hyperkalaemia.

“We believe this collaboration will define how we can leverage KidneyIntelX to improve the care and outcomes for patients affected by chronic diseases, such as kidney disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease,” said Barbara Murphy, chair of the Samuel Bronfman Department of Medicine, Dean for Clinical Integration and Population Health Management at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and board member of RenalytixAI.

“By using a more personalised approach, our initial goal is to help realise improved outcomes for more than 240,000 patients with chronic kidney disease within the Mount Sinai Health System.”