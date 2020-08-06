AstraZeneca has revealed positive results from a Phase IIIb trial of Fasenra (benralizumab) in severe eosinophilic asthma patients.

When added to standard of care, Fasenra demonstrated a statistically significant 49% reduction in the annual rate of asthma exacerbation compared to placebo, in patients with baseline blood eosinophil counts higher than or equal to 150 cells per microlitre.

Fasenra also hit key secondary endpoints in the ANDHI trial, demonstrating a significant and clinically meaningful improvement in health-related quality of life at week 24compared to the placebo group.

The drug also demonstrated early improvements in lung function compared to placebo as well as improvements in asthma control, as measured by the Asthma Control Questionnaire 6 (ACQ-6).

In a subgroup of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (NP), Fasenra also demonstrated a clinically relevant improvement in symptoms compared to placebo.

“These new data reinforce Fasenra’s ability to reduce asthma exacerbations as well as positively impact other measures that are important to patients,” said Mark White, Global Franchise Head, Fasenra.

“The nasal polyps data included is promising and we continue to investigate Fasenra’s potential to help improve outcomes for nasal polyp patients in our ongoing Phase III OSTRO trial,” he added.

Fasenra is currently approved as an add-on maintenance therapy forsevere eosinophilic asthma in the US, EU, Japan and other countries and is approved for self-administration in the US and EU and other key markets.

The drug is also being evaluated in eight eosinophil-driven diseases beyond severe asthma, including NP.