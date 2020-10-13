In its latest guidance, the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted eight new medicines for use by NHS Scotland.

In addition, the SMC published its initial assessment report on BioMarin’s Brineura (cerliponase alfa) for the treatment of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) – a life limiting genetic condition in children that causes progressive brain damage.

Although the SMC found that Brineura may stabilise CLN2 which could improve quality of life for both patients and their families, the group asked BioMarin to provide a plan describing how further data on the effects of the medicine will be collected.

Following this, Brineura will become available for use by NHS Scotland for a period of three years while the information is gathered, after which the SMC will review the medicine and make a decision on routine availability.

The SMC also accepted Janssen’ Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for the treatment of Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinaemia (WM) in combination with Roche’s Rituxan (rituximab). The treatment was considered through the SMC’s Patient and Clinician Engagement (PACE) process, which is used for medicines for end-of-life and rare conditions.

Amgen’s Kyprolis (carfilzomib) was also accepted for the treatment of multiple myeloma through the PACE process. Patient groups and clinicians highlighted how the symptoms of myeloma can range from severe bone pain to kidney damage and a depleted immune system.

Although there is currently no cure, the SMC found that Kyprolis may curb the progress of the disease and improve quality of life.

The SMC also accepted Bristol Myers Squibb's Revlimid (lenalidomide) through the PACE process as a maintenance treatment for myeloma in patients who have undergone a stem cell transplant. Merck and Pfizer’s immunotherapy Bavencio (avelumab) was also accepted for the treatment of advanced kidney cancer in combination with axitinib after consideration through PACE.

The committee also accepted Mayzent (Siponimod) as a treatment for individuals with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS).

On top of these approvals, the SMC also accepted a range of medicines through an expedited approach to minimise delay in patient access following the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes Revlimid plus rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma; antibiotic Vaborem (meropenem/vaborbactam) for the treatment of a range of multidrug-resistant infections; and Jorveza (budesonide for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.