Bayer has launched a Cell and Gene Therapy (C>) Platform, aiming to accelerate its presence in this area.

Bayer is planning to strengthen its capabilities for its internal C> activities, while also pursuing external strategic collaborations, technology acquisitions and licensing.

The overall aim is to establish ‘robust’ platforms with broad application against a range of therapeutic areas.

The G> Platform will combine multiple functions to provide support across the entire value chain for the research and development of cell and gene therapies.

Bayer has made a series of acquisitions over the last few years to bolster its presence in C>, including its recent acquisition of Asklepios Biopharmaceutical which closed on 1 December, and its acquisition of BlueRock Therapeutics in 2019.

These two companies will be the first to be integrated into the new C> Platform, Bayer has announced in a statement.

The German pharma company added that it has also established a C> pipeline consisting of five advanced assets and over 15 preclinical candidates.

“This is a defining moment for Bayer. Cell and gene therapies are leading innovation in healthcare, and it is our goal to be at the forefront of this revolution in science,” said Stefan Oelrich, member of the board of management, Bayer AG and president of its pharmaceuticals division.

“The C> field is growing at an unprecedented pace. With the establishment of Bayer’s own C> Platform our company will propel its presence in this area. This will complement our existing C> pipeline which already includes five advanced assets with at least three investigational new drugs annually for the next years,” he added.