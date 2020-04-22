As of this morning – Wednesday April 22 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 129,044 with 17,337 deaths.

Bayer's Canadian arm is teaming up with the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) to launch a new clinical research programme that strives to identify potential treatments against COVID-19.

Two clinical research studies in the programme will assess the safety and efficacy of different combination therapies including Bayer’s chloroquine and interferon beta-1b.

“Treatments against COVID-19 are urgently needed as no validated options are currently available,” said Mike Devoy, member of the executive committee of Bayer AG's Pharmaceuticals Division and chief medical officer.

“We want to contribute to the global fight against the coronavirus through our products and expertise and look forward to partnering with the PHRI.”

An outpatient study will evaluate the combination of chloroquine with azithromycin to see if this treatment can prevent deterioration leading to hospital admission.

A second study will look at the combination of chloroquine with azithromycin, as well as interferon beta-1b, to prevent admission to intensive care, mechanical ventilation and/or death to combat COVID-19.

