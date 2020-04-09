The European Commission has approved a pre-filled syringe (PFS) to administer Eylea (aflibercept) for retinal conditions.

According to Bayer, the syringe provides physicians with “a new, streamlined method of administration, which requires fewer steps to prepare for intravitreal injection than the vial”.

Eylea is cleared for five indications, including the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and the treatment of visual impairment due to: macular oedema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO; branch RVO or central RVO), diabetic macular oedema (DMO and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV)).

Over 1.5 million people in the UK have macular disease, of which over a third have wet AMD with nearly 40,000 new cases arising every year.

“We are delighted that aflibercept is now available for use in a pre-filled syringe, in addition to the standard glass vial, enabling physicians to choose the option that works best for them, their patients and the efficiency of their clinic,” said Dr Jackie Napier, medical director of Ophthalmology at Bayer.