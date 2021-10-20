Biotage, a Swedish drug discovery and analytics company, has entered into an agreement to acquire shares in UK based ATDBio Limited (ATDBio), for a total price of approximately £45 million.

ATDBio adds important platform solutions to Biotage within DNA and RNA oligonucleotide synthesis and purification. This technology has applications in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics (such as PCR testing), nucleic acid-based therapeutics, and new generation DNA and RNA sequencing technologies.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Biotage as a leading life science tool and impact tech service provider.

ADTBio was founded in 2004 by Professor Tom Brown Sr, a recognised expert in nucleic acid chemistry. The company’s expertise in DNA and RNA production will provide Biotage with market access and knowledge in the rapidly growing DNA and RNA oligonucleotide sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic brings on significant demand for high-quality DNA and RNA molecules and other oligonucleotide analogues, plus the potential of other nucleic-acid based therapeutics, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics.

Tomas Blomquist, CEO and President of Biotage, comments: "We are very happy to welcome ATDBio into the Biotage Group family. Our companies are highly complementary and share the same vision to shape future science and the discoveries of tomorrow. Step-by-step, Biotage is broadening its chemical modality platforms and portfolio offering.

“Starting from peptide purification and higher-volume small molecule research, we have already expanded into lipid purification for use in mRNA vaccines as well as DNA plasmid purification including viral purification for gene therapy. Now we are moving into the attractive new oligonucleotide market.”

Dr Tom Brown Jr, Director of ATDBio, adds: "ATDBio is very proud to become part of the Biotage family, which shares our passion for innovation, customer focus and sustainability. With our deep understanding of nucleic acid chemistry, we can ensure superior quality oligonucleotide synthesis, and supply highly pure products.

“We will now be able to scale up even further thanks to the global presence and world-leading separation science expertise of Biotage. We will continue to innovate, helping our customers to bring the next generation of nucleic acid molecular diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics to the market.”