Bristol Myers Squibb’s investigational selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor deucravacitinib topped Amgen’s Otezla in two Phase III psoriasis studies.

The two studies – POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 – evaluated the safety and efficacy of deucravacitinib compared to placebo and Otezla (apremilast) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Across both studies, deucravacitinib demonstrated superior skin clearance compared with Otezla.

In the POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 studies, at week 16, 58.7% and 53.6% of patients receiving BMS’ drug achieved Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response compared with 35.1% and 40.2% receiving Otezla, respectively.

This increased at week 24, with 69.0% and 59.3% of patients receiving deucravacitinib achieving PASI 75 response versus 38.1% and 37.8% for those receiving Otezla.

In addition, at week 16, 53.6% and 50.3% of patients receiving deucravacitinib achieved a static Physician's Global Assessment score of clear or almost clear (sPGA 0/1), versus 32.1% and 34.3% for patients receiving Otezla.

At week 24, 58.4% and 50.4% of patients taking deucravacitinib achieved sPGA 0/1 response, respectively, versus 31.0% and 29.5% receiving Otezla.

“We believe deucravacitinib has significant potential across a broad range of immune-mediated diseases, and we are committed to further advancing our expansive clinical program with this agent,” said Mary Beth Harler, head of immunology and fibrosis development, BMS.

“We are in discussions with health authorities with the goal of bringing this new therapy to appropriate patients as soon as possible,” she added.