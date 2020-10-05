Bristol Myers Squibb has revealed some underwhelming results for its immunotherapy combination treatment Opdivo plus Yervoy in resected high-risk melanoma patients.

In the phase III CheckMate-915 study, PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus CTLA-4 targeting Yervoy (ipilimumab) did not result in a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival in the all-comer population, comprised of patients who have had a complete surgical removal of stage IIIb/c/d or stage IV melanoma.

Back in November 2019, BMS announced that a statistically significant benefit was not reached for the co-primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival in patients whose tumours expressed PD-L1 <1%.

Following these results, BMS plans to complete a full evaluation of the CheckMate-915 data and work with investigators to share the results at an upcoming medical conference.

“We are proud of our legacy in melanoma with both Opdivo and Yervoy. They have each brought significant benefit as monotherapies for appropriate melanoma patients in the adjuvant setting, and as a dual immunotherapy regimen in the metastatic setting,” said Sabine Maier, vice president, Head of Oncology Clinical Development, BMS.

“We remain committed to continued research in melanoma, both to further understand the potential benefit of Yervoy in combination with Opdivo to treat high-risk melanoma patients in the earlier stages of disease, as well as to study additional novel combinations in various settings,” she added.