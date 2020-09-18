NICE has published draft guidance recommending Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) as a second-line treatment option for patients with squamous or non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

First-line of treatment for locally advanced stages of the disease is currently either chemotherapy or a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor; Opdivo has been endorsed for patient groups treated with chemotherapy only.

NICE noted that clinical trial evidence suggests both non-squamous and squamous patient groups experienced an improvement in overall survival when treated with the immunotherapy, compared with patients treated with docetaxel, a current second-line treatment option for the disease.

Opdivo was previously available through the Cancer Drugs Fund for both types of NSCLC, and has now been approved for routine commissioning on the NHS.