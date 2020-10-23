Clinical AI company Sensyne Health has signed a research collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to apply machine learning for rare blood disease research.

According to Sensyne, the collaboration will initially focus on applying Sensyne’s proprietary machine learning to conduct research into disease progression and patient stratification for patients with various disease within the broader group of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs).

MPNs are made up of a group of rare blood diseases characterised by the overproduction of one or more type of blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

The BMS agreement is Sensyne’s fourth successive partnership with a major pharma company following collaborations signed with Bayer, Roche and Alexion.

“This new collaboration with one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies is a further validation of Sensyne’s unique model whereby Sensyne acts as the docking station between the pharmaceutical industry and providers of health data to allow for the ethical commercialisation of such data,” said Lord Paul Drayson, chief executive officer of Sensyne Health.

“As we continue to see wider adoption of Clinical AI and machine learning by the life sciences industry to support pharmaceutical research, Sensyne is ideally positioned to help accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines for patients,” he added.