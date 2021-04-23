Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is planning to invest in a new cell therapy manufacturing site based in Leiden in the Netherlands.

In a statement, BMS said that the new site would tap into the growing life sciences region near Amsterdam, as well as the ‘convenient access’ to transportation for shipping patient cells.

The new investment will expand BMS’ global manufacturing capacity for its cell therapy franchise, which includes the recently approved CAR T therapies Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) and Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel).

The Leiden site will become BMS’ fifth cell therapy manufacturing facility, and the company’s first in Europe.

It will be commercially focused, BMS added, with additional capabilities for multi-product cell therapy manufacturing and the ability to scale up capacity.

BMS said that the site will leverage ‘innovative’ technologies, while also utilising the latest manufacturing equipment and advanced digital systems.

“A key element of BMS’ commitment to cell therapy is our continuous investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities, from the expansion of our global network and capacity to treat patients to reduced turn around time and optimised costs,” said Ann Lee, senior vice president, cell therapy development & operations, BMS.

“We continue to grow our presence in Europe and the Netherlands, which offers an innovative life sciences hub and world class industry talent, and we look forward to hiring several hundred talented people over the coming years to join our global team and participate in our cell therapy journey,” she added.

The site design and development planning for the site is currently underway, with BMS anticipating construction to begin later this year.