German pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim has signed a collaborative agreement with Google Quantum AI to research and implement quantum computing in pharma research and development.

The three-year partnership will see the German pharma combine its expertise in the field of computer-aided drug design and in silico modelling with Google’s resources in quantum computer and algorithm development.

“We are really excited about joining forces with Google, the leading tech company when it comes to quantum computing,” says Michael Schmelmer, member of the Board of Managing Directors of Boehringer Ingelheim.

“Quantum computing has the potential to significantly accelerate and enhance R&D processes in our industry. Quantum computing is still very much an emerging technology. However, we are convinced that this technology could help us to provide even more humans and animals with innovative and groundbreaking medicines in the future,” he added.

In a statement, Boehringer said that quantum computing has the potential to accurately simulate and compare much larger molecules than current computers can identify, creating new opportunities for pharmaceutical R&D in a range of diseases.

Boehringer has already created a dedicated Quantum Lab and added experts in the field of quantum computing from academia, industry and quantum providers to its team.