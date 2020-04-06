Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now being treated in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened".

Having been admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday with persistent symptoms of the virus, “over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit,” according to a statement from Number 10.

Johnson has asked Dominic Raab, foreign secretary and first secretary of state, to deputise “where necessary”, the statement notes.

According to reports, the prime minister remains conscious and not on a ventilator at this time.

WASH YOUR HANDS:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING:

Maintain at least two metres (six feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

STAY AT HOME:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)