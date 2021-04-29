The 2021 Marketer of the Year competition is well underway for entries and is looking for the best and brightest to join the ranks.

This industry-renowned competition is seeking out the brightest sparks in the pharma marketing sector to enter the competition and show off their skills. It’s the perfect opportunity to take the learnings from the past 12 months and implement them into a variety of virtual challenges – with a fantastic accolade to be earned at the end!

The categories have been designed to ensure that pharma marketers of all roles and skillsets have the opportunity to compete. They range from the Aspiring & New Marketer of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Market Access Lead of the Year, Aspiring Business Unit Director of the Year, as well as the Commercial Cross-Functional Team of the Year.

Taking part in this competition is the perfect way for candidates to career proof themselves as they take their skills to the main stage, as well as learning from the experience and directly taking this back into their workplace. Every candidate receives an in-depth feedback report from our panel of judges to ensure no one walks away empty-handed.

The winners of each category will be honoured at the awards ceremony which Pharma Times hopes to hold at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel in November. Each winner can be confident that they have taken their place in the pharma marketing hall of fame.

Propel your name into the spotlight – confirm your entry today.