

The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) and Kyoto, Japan-based CiRA Foundation are launching a new collaborative research project focused on induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell characterisation.

With the move, the groups are hoping to further the application of iPS cell technologies for the manufacture of regenerative medicine products.



The potential of distinct iPS cell lines for differentiation into specific cell types is usually biased towards some cell line-specificity which, the parties note, is very difficult to predict. As such, in order to select an appropriate iPS cell line for clinical trials it is necessary to differentiate several candidate cell lines, which is time-consuming.



CGT Catapult and CiRA plan to explore novel methods of evaluating cell differentiation and aim to establish reliable tests to predict the potential of iPS cell to differentiation bias, a capability that would help to advance the use of iPS cells for regenerative medicine products.



“We are honoured to collaborate with CiRA Foundation, an organisation with world-leading capabilities in iPS cell technology, and to be the first group to utilise CiRA’s innovative iPS cell lines outside of Japan,” said CGT's chief executive Matthew Durdy

“This is a truly exciting project to help further the application and manufacture of iPS cells into cell therapies. We look forward to progressing this promising research together, which has potential benefits for the global advanced therapies industry.”