As of this morning – Tuesday June 16 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has reached 296,857 with 41,736 deaths.

Celltrion Healthcare has partnered with the University of Oxford and University Hospitals Birmingham to investigate the use of infliximab biosimilar CT-P13 as a treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.

As severe COVID-19 is associated with a major immune inflammatory response, researchers are testing the theory that therapies targeting this could also be used as a treatment for COVID-19.

Infliximab is an anti-TNF therapy designed to attach to TNF, a protein important in inflammation, and is currently used as a treatment for other inflammatory conditions.

“Using a treatment which is effective by blocking TNF in more than 10 inflammatory diseases to treat inflammation associated with COVID-19, in which levels of TNF are also high, makes a lot of sense,” said Sir Marc Feldmann, Professor of Immunology, University of Oxford, one of the inventors of infliximab.

“If treated with infliximab upon admission to hospital, the number of patients who may need to be admitted to intensive care may be reduced.”

The CATALYST trial is a rapid, open-label, Phase II, multi-arm, multi-stage trial permitting evaluation of the potential efficacy of targeted drugs which can then be considered for larger-scale testing by one of the current national platform trials (RECOVERY or REMAP-CAP).

This arm of the trial will assess whether treatment with CT-P13 is linked to improved oxygen saturation levels, and will take place across 12 sites in the Midlands with the first participant due to receive treatment this month.

If a potential benefit from treatment with CT-P13 is indicated, this would then be further explored in larger scale trials (RECOVERY or REMAP-CAP).