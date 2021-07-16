The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK has imposed fines totalling £260m after findings several pharma firms charged the NHS ‘excessively’ high prices for hydrocortisone tablets.

The CMA has concluded an investigation into a number of companies, finding that Auden Mckenzie and Actavis UK – now known as Accord UK – overcharged the NHS for the steroid medication for almost a decade.

During its investigation, the CMA found that Auden Mckenzie paid off would-be competitors – named as AMCo and Waymade – to remain out of the market in a bid to protect its position as the sole provider of hydrocortisone tablets.

Actavis UK was also found to have continued to pay off AMCo after taking over sales of hydrocortisone tablets in 2015.

The CMA also found that both Auden Mckenzie and Actavis UK increased the price of 10mg and 20mg hydrocortisone tablets by over 10,000% compared to the original branded version of the drug.

As a result, this meant the amount the NHS had to pay for a single 10mg pack of hydrocortisone tablets increased from 70p in April 2008 to £88.00 by March 2016.

Similarly, for the 20mg strength, prices also rose from £1.07 to £102.74 per pack over the same period of time.

By 2016, the NHS was spending over £80m a year on hydrocortisone tablets, compared to £50,000 before April 2008.

“Auden Mckenzie’s decision to raise prices for de-branded drugs meant that the NHS had no choice but to pay huge sums of taxpayers’ money for life-saving medicines. In practice, the NHS was at one point being charged over £80 for a single pack of tablets that had previously cost less than £1,” said Andrea Coscelli, chief executive at the CMA.

“These were egregious breaches of the law that artificially inflated the costs faced by the NHS, reducing the money available for patient care. Our fine serves as a warning to any other drug firm planning to exploit the NHS,” she added.