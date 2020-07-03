90TEN has been crowned Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year at the historic 2020 Awards Ceremony, held virtually for the first time as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Attigo CIC won Small Consultancy of the Year, The Publicis Health Medical Affairs Agency of the Year went to OPEN Health Medical Communications, and ENGINE MHP took home Public Affairs and Policy Consultancy of the Year.

For a full list of winners, please visit www.pmlive.com/communique/results

The live-streamed event – hosted by presenter and author Babita Sharma – proved hugely successful, racking up over 1,400 live views (and subsequently 600 recorded views), and generating over 500 tweets and Instagram posts. At one stage, the event's tag #cxhealth was trending 9th in the UK.

This year, a great range of companies was recognised for excellence in medical affairs and communications, with finalists from over 50 agencies, 40 pharma companies and 10 charities.

“It was fantastic to see such a positive response both before, during and after the live stream awards,” said Debbie Tuesley, events director at PMGroup. “In this exceptional year, we have been very proud to ensure that the outstanding work taking place in support of patients in the healthcare medical affairs and communications industry can continue to be recognised.”

A special 2020 Communiqué Awards celebratory brochure is now available detailing all of the winners at www.pmlive.com/cxresults.pdf

Also, if you missed last night's show or you want to relive your success it's still available to see at www.pmlive.com/cxhealth