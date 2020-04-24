As of this morning – Friday April 23 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 138,078 with 18,738 deaths.

All essential workers in England and members of their households who are showing symptoms of coronavirus will now be able to get tested for the virus, the government has announced.

It is hoped the new campaign will provide more people with the reassurance of knowing whether their symptoms are caused by coronavirus and and inform decisions on whether they can return to work.

Employers and employees will be able to book a test directly for themselves or members of their household who are experiencing symptoms – a high temperature or new continuous cough – via an online booking system.

“We are making it easier, faster and simpler for any essential worker in England who needs a test to get a test,” said health and social care secretary Matt Hancock. “It’s all part of getting Britain back on her feet.”

