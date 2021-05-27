The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has launched its new strategy in a bid to make a positive impact on patient care while ‘regulating in a targeted way’.

The strategy, based on ‘extensive’ consultation with the public, health and social care service providers, charities and partner organisations, is set out under four themes.

People and communities – CQC’s regulation will aim to be driven by people’s needs and experiences Smarter regulation – the new strategy will focus on deploying a more dynamic and flexible approach by providing up-to-date and high-quality information and ratings Safety through learning – CQC will have a complete focus on safety by requiring a culture that enables people to voice concerns, allowing for shared learning and improvement opportunities Accelerating improvement – lastly, the CQC will encourage health and care services as well as local systems to access support to help improve quality of care.

Importantly, the CQC will also change how it assesses local health and care systems and how it addresses local challenges, which it said will likely be underpinned by legislation in the forthcoming Health and Social Care Bill.

“The world of health and social care has changed dramatically since CQC was established over a decade ago as an independent regulator – not least in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter Wyman, chair at CQC.

“Our new strategy responds to these changes, setting out a plan to deliver regulation that better meets the needs of everyone using health and care services, driving improvement where it is needed and supporting those who work in and lead services to deliver the best possible care,” he added.

In response to CQC’s new strategy, Danny Mortimer, chief executive of the NHS Confederation said its overall direction is “welcome”.

He added: “The CQC plays a significant role in creating the right regulatory environment for system working to flourish and our members support the move to a more open, iterative and partnership-based approach to regulation adopted by the CQC since the onset of the pandemic.

“The strategy rightly places people and communities front and centre and we support a regulatory environment that is driven by people’s needs being met in the places where they live.”